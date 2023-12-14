Baltimore County man charged in August death of Smithsburg Good Samaritan on I-395 ramp

Charges including manslaughter by vehicle have been filed against a Baltimore County man in the Aug. 13 death of a Smithsburg man who was struck on an interstate ramp in Baltimore while trying to help with a disabled vehicle.

The Maryland Transportation Authority announced Thursday that its police officers arrested Latrell S. Sanders, 28, of Windsor Mill, Md., on Wednesday after a months-long investigation into the fatal crash, according to a MDTA news release.

In addition to manslaughter by vehicle, Sanders is charged with driving 101 mph in a 55 mph zone, driving under the influence of alcohol and other offenses, the release states.

Robert Taylor Horne, 50, of Smithsburg, died after he was struck on an interstate ramp in Baltimore that Sunday night while trying to help the driver of a disabled vehicle.

What happened in the deadly Baltimore crash

The crash involving four vehicles occurred around 10 p.m. on Aug. 13 on the ramp from southbound Interstate 395 to southbound Interstate 95 in Baltimore City.

MDTA Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigators determined a disabled vehicle was stopped partially on the left shoulder and partly in the left lane, the release states.

Horne stopped and got out of his vehicle to help the driver of the disabled vehicle.

Horne used "multiple warning lights to alert approaching drivers of the stopped vehicles," the transportation authority release states.

A Mercedes-Benz sport utility vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into another vehicle before striking Horne, the release states. Horne had been on the ramp's left shoulder.

The force of the impact caused Horne to go over a roadway barrier into water below.

Baltimore City Fire Department members recovered Horne's body and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Patapsco River is below that ramp area in southwest Baltimore.

Taking into account evidence from the scene and following the crash, and after consulting with the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, the transportation authority got an arrest warrant for Sanders, the suspected driver of the Mercedes-Benz, the release states.

Sanders was served with an arrest warrant Wednesday at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Charges in death of Maryland Good Samaritan; driver was going 101 mph