Baltimore County man charged with murder in connection to body found buried in Columbia in 2020, police say

Mar. 30—Howard County police have charged a Baltimore County man with the murder of a 34-year-old man whose body was found buried in Columbia last year, the department announced Tuesday.

Marino Sanchez-Galdamez, 23, of Randallstown, was arrested Saturday and is charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter and assault in connection to the death of Nahun Delgado-Sanchez.

On Oct. 20, police said they received a tip that there was a body in a wooded area near the 6100 block of Old Dobbin Lane. Howard officers searched the area and said they found Delgado-Sanchez's body in a shallow grave. The medical examiner later ruled the death a homicide by "multiple sharp force injuries," according to a police news release.

Through investigation and tips from citizens, police developed Sanchez-Galdamez as a suspect and said they believe he killed Delgado-Sanchez in mid-September and buried his body afterward. Police said the two men are believed to have been acquaintances and Delgado-Sanchez was targeted in the killing.

Investigators said Delgado-Sanchez was last seen alive about one month before the discovery of his body, but he had not been reported missing.

Howard police are still investigating the motive for the killing.

Sanchez-Galdamez, who is not related to Delgado-Sanchez, is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. April 16 in Howard County District Court, according to online court records.