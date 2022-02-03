Baltimore County man charged in two fatal overdoses in Harford County

Feb. 3—Harford County detectives arrested a Baltimore County man during an investigation into two fatal overdoses in Harford County.

Kenneth Baker, 21, of Towson, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance not marijuana, according to a statement released by the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

A $5,000 percentage bond was set for Baker, who was released the day after his arrest after making a $500 cash payment, according to court records.

On Oct. 25 last year, authorities said deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct responded to the 2200 block of Dunwood Lane in Joppa for a report of a cardiac arrest and discovered an adult male who had died from a drug overdose.

On Jan. 21, deputies assigned to the Northern Precinct responded to the 5300 block of Norrisville Road in White Hall, also for a report of a cardiac arrest. Again, deputies found an adult male who had died from a drug overdose.

Both incidents were investigated by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division. As with all fatal overdoses, information regarding the incidents was provided to the Special Investigations Division to identify the opioid supplier, said Kyle Andersen, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

During the investigation, detectives developed information linking both fatal overdoses and identified Baker as a heroin dealer selling in Harford County, authorities said. Detectives with the Harford County Narcotics Task Force and deputies with the Sheriff's Office Crime Suppression Unit took Baker into custody without incident on Jan. 21 in Edgewood, the same day as the second fatal overdose.

The investigation is continuing, Andersen said.

After Baker's arrest, Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said, "In 2021, heroin killed 70 people in Harford County. The members of the Harford County Narcotics Task Force continue to tirelessly target those responsible for dealing death in our county. The heroin epidemic is not over, and the efforts of our detectives make it clear: If you deal drugs in Harford County, we will find you."