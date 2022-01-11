Baltimore County Police: 23-year-old dies in Towson shooting early Tuesday morning

An early Tuesday morning shooting left a 23-year-old dead in Towson, police said.

Baltimore County Police said officers were called to the unit block of West Susquehanna Ave. around 2 a.m. for a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived they found Ikemefuna J. Eguh dead outside.

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call county detectives at 410-307-2020.