Baltimore County Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in connection with Saturday fatal shooting in Middle River

Baltimore County detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with a Saturday afternoon fatal shooting, police said Sunday.

In a news release, Baltimore County Police said they’ve charged an 18-year-old with first-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in a violent crime. Police said the suspect is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.

Police said the shooting occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 9900 block of Berliner Place in Middle River. Police said when they arrived, they found one person who suffered a gunshot wound.

While medics were en route, officers administered CPR. The victim, whom police identified as 42-year-old Tyran Caulk, was later pronounced dead.