Baltimore County police arrest, charge man with child abuse, rape

A Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with several sex offenses, assault and child abuse after a child came forward alleging they were raped, according to Baltimore County police.

Police say that children referred to Edward Biedenkapp, 54, as “Mr. Eddie,” and that his wife ran Biedenkapp Daycare at the time. Authorities believe more children may have been abused between 2007 and 2011.

Police arrested Biedenkapp Sept. 25, online court records show. He was released on recognizance under a pretrial supervision order Sept. 27, according to court records.

Anyone with information of potential abuse is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.