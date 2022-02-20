Baltimore County police arrest juveniles at Towson Town mall Saturday night
Baltimore County Police arrested several juveniles after “disturbances” were reported at Towson Town mall Saturday night, the department said.
Police said officers at the mall remained on the scene “to ensure crowds safely dispersed from the area.” Police did not say exactly how many juveniles were arrested, the nature of the charges or their ages.
“Additional information will be provided as it becomes available,” the agency said in a statement late Saturday.