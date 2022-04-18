Baltimore County Police arrest six in 2021 homicide after Thursday’s officer-involved shooting in Dundalk

Six people have been arrested in connection with a 2021 homicide — after Baltimore County Police shot a person while officers were trying to arrest suspects last week in Dundalk.

Police charged five men and a woman with first-degree murder in the killing of Rosario “Tony” Valenti.

The six are Edward Glaze, 39; Brandon Vogelsang, 40; Brian Rodriguez, 41; Jeffrey Hamrick, 36; Eugene Epkins, 39; and Jessica Cruz, 41.

All are being held at Baltimore County Detention Center without bond, Baltimore County Police said.

Police spokeswoman Joy Stewart had said the person shot on Thursday was not one of the suspects police were looking to arrest. A Nissan Infiniti rammed into a department car before the shooting, police said.