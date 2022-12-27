Baltimore County Police arrest suspect in Christmas night shooting; victim in serious condition

Baltimore County Police arrested a man Monday night who is a suspect in a shooting late Christmas night, according to a news release from the department.

The release said officers responded to Joggins Court, a residential area of town homes in Middle River near Bowleys Quarters in the eastern part of the county for a reported shooting at 11:10 p.m. Sunday.

Police found a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds, the release said, and she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.