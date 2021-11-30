Baltimore County Police charge Windsor Mill man with murdering woman

Baltimore County Police arrested a 33-year-old Windsor Mill man Tuesday and charged him with fatally shooting Adia Smith earlier this month.

The 24-year-old woman was found shot and wounded Nov. 19 in the 1600 block of Belmont Ave. in Windsor Mill. She died at the hospital.

Ten days later, on Tuesday, police arrested Shane Lee Walters and charged him with her murder. Walters, of the nearby Tuscany Woods Apartments, remains in jail on a charge of first-degree murder. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing Dec. 22. Online court records did not list his attorney.

A Baltimore County Police spokeswoman announced his arrest Tuesday, saying “Walters shot Smith during a verbal argument.”