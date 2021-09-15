Baltimore County police: Driver allegedly hits, kills man in Dundalk

A driver allegedly hit and killed a man who was standing outside his parked car in Dundalk on Tuesday night, according to police.

Baltimore County police said that around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, a driver hit a man who was standing by his car, which was legally parked, on Dundalk Avenue near Patapsco Avenue.

The driver also hit the victim’s car and the car parked in front of it, which was also legally parked, according to police.

The victim, Santos Porfirio Flores Cabrera, was 35. He was transported to a hospital where he later died, according to police.

Police said the driver who hit Cabrera was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police have not identified the driver or announced charges.

Baltimore County police are investigating the crash.