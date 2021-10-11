Baltimore County Police exchange gunfire with person suspected of robbing Woodlawn area store; alleged suspect still at large

Baltimore County police are searching for an armed person who exchanged gunfire with officers who were responding to a robbery in Gwynn Oak, officials said.

Just after 2 a.m. officers were sent to the 6700 block of Windsor Mill Road for a business robbery, authorities said.

The department said that “officers confronted the suspect” near the intersection of Englewood Avenue and Windsor Mill Road. That’s when the alleged suspect and officers exchanged gunfire.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or if there is a continued threat to the Woodlawn area.

“Additional details will be provided when they become available,” a police spokesperson said.

This story will be updated.