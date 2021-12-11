Baltimore County police identify 32-year-old man fatally shot in Reisterstown

A man shot in Reisterstown last week succumbed to his injuries Thursday night, Baltimore County police said.

Kerim Zarrouk, 32, was found by police in the 200 block of Highfalcon Road on Dec. 2 when authorities responded to a reported person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they did not learn that Zarrouk was not alone until later. Zarrouk was pronounced deceased Dec. 9, police said.

A Baltimore County police spokesperson could not immediately be reached Friday night. Baltimore County has surpassed its previous deadliest year on record in 2019.

Baltimore County police ask anyone with tips to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous. Callers can also submit tips through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, which offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to charges in connection with a felony.