Baltimore County police investigate murder-suicide in Timonium

A Timonium man and his wife were found fatally shot in their bedroom Monday morning in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide.

John Williams, 49, and his wife, Levi Williams, 40, were found dead from a single gunshot wound each in their home in the 200 block of E. Padonia Road, police said.

The Baltimore County Police Tactical Unit located the couple inside the home after a large response that shuttered Padonia Road, near Dulaney High School. A preliminary investigation indicates a murder-suicide, the department said in a statement Monday night, but the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Police were called to the home by Levi Williams’ mother after she went there to take the children to school, according to a preliminary police report obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

One child told the grandmother that they had seen their father pointing a gun at their mother, the report said. When the grandmother tried to check in the couple’s master bedroom, she found the door was locked and called police.

The report said investigators believe Williams went into the master bedroom where Levi Williams was sleeping with one of their children and shot her, then told the child to leave the room. Then, the children heard a second gunshot, the report said.

Inside the home, police found a 9 mm handgun in John Williams’ hand. The gun had been registered to a friend of his. When contacted by police, the friend said he believed Williams stole his gun from his vehicle shortly before, the report said.

Lauren Titus-Desilva, who lives across the street, said she was leaving to take her son to school when a police officer stopped her in her yard and told her to go back inside the house.

Titus-Desilva said while she was waiting inside the house, another officer in tactical gear knocked on her back door, asking to use her house. She said the officer waited in her son’s room with a large gun, appearing to treat the incident as a possible standoff.

Titus-Desilva and her husband had hung out with the Williams’ on several occasions, she said, and the couple had come to Titus-Desilva’s home for cookouts. She said the Williams’ had been separated and that John Williams moved out of the home but would come back to visit the children.

She recently saw John Williams taking one of the children to school, Titus-Desilva said.

“You wouldn’t expect to see something like that in the neighborhood,” she said.