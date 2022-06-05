One person dead, two injured, including Baltimore County police officer, Saturday night in Towson

One person is dead and two injured, including a police officer, after a shooting in Towson on Saturday night that will be investigated by the state attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division.

Baltimore County Police said officers were responding to a report of “unknown trouble” at an apartment building in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue at 8:40 p.m. when they heard what sounded like gunfire.

On an upper floor, according to Chief Melissa Hyatt, they found an “armed subject” with a handgun.

More than one officer fired their weapon, along with the subject, Hyatt said. The subject was struck and killed, and another officer was injured. Those injuries are not life-threatening.

Hyatt said officers then found an adult inside the apartment with life-threatening wounds. They were transported to an area hospital.

It’s not clear whether that individual had been shot or suffered other injuries. A spokesman for the Independent Investigations Division said it would be part of the unit’s investigation.

”Our office is going to work to process the entire crime scene. Through our investigation, we will determine whether or not that second individual was injured by the decedent on scene or if that came from the police department,” Lester said.

Officials said there was body camera footage of the shooting. Lester said it would be released after the Independent Investigations Division was able to complete interviews with any witnesses.

Neither the officers or the two individuals at the apartment have been identified.

Hyatt praised the officers’ response to what they believed was gunfire, calling it in line with their training. She also called the shooting, which she viewed on body camera footage, “incredibly frightening.” She added, “I could very easily be coming out here to talk about a very different outcome for our police officers.”