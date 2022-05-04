Baltimore County Police investigating shooting by officer in Essex Wednesday

Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun/TNS
Jessica Anderson, Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting by an officer in Essex on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Boundbrook Way but did not immediately provide additional details Wednesday afternoon.

Last month, four county officers shot Shane Radomski, 19, after police say he rammed a department car in Dundalk. This week, a grand jury declined to criminally charge the four officers who fired.

Radomski was shot several times and remains in the hospital.

This article will be updated.

