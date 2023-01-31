Baltimore County Police investigating suspicious death in area of Lansdowne Middle School
A body was found Tuesday in the area of Lansdowne Middle School in Halethorpe, the Baltimore County Police said.
Officers we’re called around 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road for a suspicious death and located “a female victim who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the police said in a statement.
An investigation is ongoing.
Authorities did not immediately confirm whether the body was found on school property, but police have blocked off a scene behind the middle school where a body is lying on pavement beside a school building.
