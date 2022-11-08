Baltimore County Police: Man stabbed to death in Owings Mills

A man died after being stabbed Monday afternoon in Owings Mills, police said.

Officers were dispatched at about 2:45 p.m. to the 10500 block of Reisterstown Road, according to Baltimore County Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, spokesman Trae Corbin said in an email. No other injuries were reported, Corbin said. The man’s age was not immediately available.

Police declined to say whether a suspect was in custody Monday night, citing the ongoing investigation.