Baltimore County Police say officer-involved shooting took place in Rosedale; few details immediately released

Baltimore County Police said there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Rosedale just to the east of Baltimore city limits.

The police department posted a tweet that said the shooting took place near the intersection of Maryland Route 7 and Hamilton Avenue. No other details were immediately released.

A stretch of Pulaski Highway eastbound was shut down by Baltimore County Police. At least four police cars and multiple officers were on the scene, routing traffic through a Royal Farms gas station.

