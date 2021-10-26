Baltimore County police: one person shot in Towson Monday

One person was shot in Towson in the 800 block of Kenilworth Dr. around 10 p.m. Monday night, Baltimore County said Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe the shooting was a “targeted incident,” according to a news release.

Police did not specify the severity of the shooting or provide any identifying information about the victim or suspect involved.

The 800 block of Kenilworth Dr. is home to The Shops a Kenilworth, a Trader Joe’s grocery and apartments.

This story may be updated.