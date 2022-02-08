Baltimore County Police: Shooting reported outside Catonsville High School

Baltimore County Police say there is an “active investigation” involving a shooting reported outside Catonsville High School.

A police spokeswoman is responding to the school, where “additional details” would be provided, according to a tweet from the agency.

Police said parents can be reunified with their children by entering the main entrance of the school and that students can be picked up at the front door.

Further information was not immediately available.

