Baltimore County police say suspect fired gun during argument near two schools in Owings Mills

Baltimore County police say a suspect fired a handgun during an argument near two schools in Owings Mills Monday afternoon.

The department wrote in a news release that shots were fired in the 4900 block of New Town Blvd. just before 3 p.m.

Police say that a fight broke out and, during the altercation, an unnamed suspect pulled out a gun and fired. No one was struck by the gunfire, the department added.

Both the New Town Elementary School and New Town High School are on the 4900 block. Police did not say whether the shots were fired at students after classes had been dismissed for the day.

The department is continuing to investigate the incident and asks anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.