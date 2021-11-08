Baltimore County Police: Three injured in shooting in Owings Mills early Sunday night

Three people were injured early Sunday night in a shooting incident in Owings Mills, the Baltimore County Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to Merino Court just after 6:30 p.m. in reference to a report in the Gwynnswood Road area and found three victims in unknown condition, the release said.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, police said. Violent Crimes detectives will be investigating the incident, the release added