Baltimore County Public Schools Make Weather Decision For Jan. 4

All Baltimore County Public Schools, including the Virtual Learning Program, will open two hours late on Tuesday, Jan. 4, due to expected adverse road conditions, the school system tweeted. Morning prekindergarten classes are cancelled.

All school administrative offices and central offices will open on a two-hour delay.

School officials will re-evaluate road conditions and provide an update at 6:30 a.m.

BCPS may move individual schools or groups of schools to virtual learning after a review of critical factors. For the list of schools temporarily switching to virtual due to the impact of COVID-19, visit https://bcps.org/covid19.

The website will be updated frequently.

This article originally appeared on the Towson Patch