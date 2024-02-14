Baltimore County schools superintendent addresses class size concerns raised about 2025 budget plan

Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Myriam Rogers sought to answer concerns about her $2.59 billion budget proposal Tuesday, assuring the public that class sizes would not inflate to unsustainable levels.

Citing what she called misinformation spread over social media, Rogers clarified in an hourlong presentation for the Baltimore County Board of Education that certain middle and high school classes could grow by one or two additional students but would not be overcrowded. Although parents and teachers have said in public hearings that they’re concerned about class size growing, Rogers said the change is negligible.

The budget proposes a ratio of one teacher for every 22 middle school students and every 23 high school students. Classrooms with more than 30 students are considered to be problematic by educators and are the result of schools not distributing staff correctly, Rogers said.

The bump in middle and high school classroom capacity will allow for smaller third- through fifth-grade classes. Rogers’ budget earmarks $2.3 million to reduce elementary class sizes for these grades, emphasizing the importance of children learning to read and write. Specialty teachers also will be added to elementary schools.

“We are reinvesting in elementary schools,” Rogers said. “It’s been a long time where we haven’t had the opportunity to focus in on the needs of elementary schools.”

To avoid large classes, some middle and high school courses could be limited to certain grades, assigned co-teachers or partnered with a neighboring school or virtual academy, Rogers said.

Rumors that schools could lose 20 staff positions are false, Rogers said. There are no planned layoffs, but vacant positions would be eliminated and fewer new teachers could be hired. Rogers’ budget proposal shaves off $104.1 million in expenses, mostly in benefits and wages, by instituting a hiring freeze for BCPS central office staff.

BCPS is the third-largest school district in Maryland, with more than 110,000 students and over 20,000 employees. The number of teaching staff is influenced by how many students are enrolled at the school and will change depending on increases or reductions in enrollment.

The board will vote on the budget Feb. 27.

School board members also voted unanimously to approve the name “Nottingham Middle School” for the new New Northeast Area Middle School.