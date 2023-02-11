Baltimore County woman accused of stealing running car in Emmitsburg

Feb. 10—A Baltimore County woman was charged with motor vehicle theft after allegedly stealing a pick up truck Tuesday at an Emmitsburg gas station, police said.

Gabbriella Christina Smoot, 23, of Essex, was additionally charged with theft between $1,000 and $25,000, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Online court records show Smoot will be represented by a Frederick County public defender. The Public Defender's Office said a public defender has not yet been assigned.

At around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, the release said, sheriff's office deputies responded to the Valero gas station in Emmitsburg on South Seton Avenue.

A man told police he left his 2023 GMC Sierra running and went inside the gas station, the release said. When he came out, he saw his vehicle heading into town.

Deputies found the stolen vehicle as the car thief, identified as Smoot, drove through town, the release said. Smoot allegedly drove recklessly through town as she passed a school bus, struck a fence and drove through a yard.

Deputies stopped the vehicle at the Rutters at 1201 East Main Street in Emmitsburg, the release said. Smoot was arrested without incident.

