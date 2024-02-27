Baltimore crew indicted for crime spree involving killing, shootings and dozens of carjackings

Six people have been indicted for what law enforcement officials described as a year-long crime spree in Baltimore and Baltimore County involving one killing, seven shootings and about 50 carjackings, attempted carjackings and auto thefts.

The sweeping indictments, filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court, charge the defendants with anywhere from 67 to 269 crimes. The offenses included participating in a criminal organization, conspiracy, armed carjacking, armed robbery, assault, burglary, a host of firearms offenses and, in the case of one man, murder.

Prosecutors with the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Unit said the crew carried out crimes from roughly April 2022 through August 2023.

Of the six people charged, four are adults and two are minors. Lovelle Little, Anecio Rodriguez and Twan Ellis, all 19, and Kevin Mills, 21 — the four adults charged — are being held without bond, online court records show.

The detention status for the minors was not clear. The Baltimore Sun does not name minors accused of crimes.

Little faces the most charges of the adults, with prosecutors accusing him of 269 offenses.

According to the indictment, the crew developed a system for committing different crimes, the proceeds of which they’d pocket or sell. They struck mostly under the cover of night and wore clothing that concealed their identities.

“Members and associates of the Enterprise frequently point the handguns at the victims, threatening them to relinquish control of their personal property,” prosecutors wrote. “Members of the Enterprise also frequently use bricks to break into and gain access to commercial businesses.”

Crew members regularly sought to steal cell phones and other electronics, ATM machines, cash registers, and credit and bank cards, according to the indictment.

“Members and associates of the Enterprise frequently target victims who have just parked, have just exited their vehicle, and/or are walking to or from their homes and cars,” prosecutors wrote. “Members and associates of the Enterprise will then, while the victim is standing in close proximity or walking away from their vehicle, attack the victim, steal the victim’s property, and flee in the victim’s car and/or in a getaway vehicle (which is often previously stolen vehicle).”

The indictment lists more than 100 specific incidents as “overt acts” committed by the crew, which prosecutors charged under the state’s gang statute.

Prosecutors described several shootings in the indictments. None of the four adults accused in the crime spree were charged with attempted murder, the most common offense charged in nonfatal shootings. Rodriguez, however, is charged with murder.

On Nov. 3, 2022, the crew approached a rideshare driver and attempted to carjack him, according to the indictment. There were three passengers in the car.

Using a gray Nissan Altima they stole in a carjacking the same day, the crew cut off the rideshare driver in the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue, which is in the city’s Reservoir Hill neighborhood, the indictment says. As the driver tried to escape, a member, or members, of the crew fired into the car, killing 38-year-old Delaka Augins.

Rodriguez, who faces a total of 156 offenses, is also the only adult charged with conspiracy to commit murder, which requires communicating about, or working with another person in, a killing. It’s not known if either of the minors is charged with murder or conspiracy.

Police picked up two 9mm casings from the scene of Augins’ killing, according to the indictment, and investigators were able to link several of the shootings through ballistics analysis.

While attempting to steal a man’s car at gunpoint on Dec. 10, 2022, members of the crew fired two guns, the indictment says. One bullet struck the victim in the head.

Firearms examiners determined that one of the two 9mm casings police found at the scene of that shooting, which was near the city’s southwest border with Baltimore County, was fired by the same gun used in the fatal shooting about a month earlier, according to the indictment.

Crew members regularly threatened violence during carjackings. In one incident on Jan. 14, 2023, the indictment said, they approached a man who was inspecting his work truck, pointed several handguns at him and allegedly said “give me everything before I blow your head off.”

In addition to carjackings and shooting, the crew broke into several businesses to steal money and other goods, such as tobacco, prosecutors said. They often used vehicles they carjacked to get there and get away.

They threw bricks to gain entry into a pizzeria, a convenience store, a deli, a lounge, a cigar shop, a restaurant, a smoothie cafe, a chicken joint, a liquor store and an ice cream parlor, according to the indictment.

This article will be updated.