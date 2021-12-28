Baltimore defense attorney Ken Ravenell guilty of money laundering, acquitted of most federal conspiracy charges; Attorney Josh Treem not guilty

A federal jury found attorney Ken Ravenell guilty of one count of money laundering on Tuesday but cleared him of all other charges in a sweeping indictment accusing the prominent Baltimore defense attorney of helping a wealthy marijuana kingpin evade law enforcement.

Jurors found his co-defendants, attorney Joshua Teem and investigator Sean Gordon, not guilty on all charges.

The jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, following a three-week trial that’s been closely watched by attorneys and law professors. The case against Ravenell and co-defendants Joshua Treem and Sean Gordon asked jurors to decide how far a criminal defense attorney may go to protect a client.

Defense attorneys worried a guilty verdict — especially against Treem, who represented Ravenell before facing charges himself, and Gordon, his investigator — could have a chilling effect on their profession. Jurors were presented with the question of whether the three men acted with corrupt intent rather than good faith.

“There are plenty of lawyers out there watching this trial wondering, ‘If the government can do this to Josh Treem with his exulted reputation, how safe am I if all I’m trying to do is my job?” Robert Trout, the attorney for Treem, told the jury.

Federal prosecutors argued Ravenell went too far in his defense of convicted drug trafficker Richard Byrd.

Prosecutors charged Ravenell with helping Byrd launder more than $1 million through the prestigious law firm Murphy, Falcon & Murphy in Baltimore. Ravenell worked as a partner there, and opened ledgers to pass drug money through the firm, prosecutors said.

The defense attorney allegedly kept some of the money as “legal fees” and distributed the rest back to Byrd through businesses and investments — a complicated and layered scheme to hide the source of the cash, prosecutors said. Ravenell did not testify during trial.

One of the top criminal defense attorneys in Baltimore, Ravenell has argued before the U.S. Supreme Court and handled high-profile cases such as that of a West Baltimore gunman who shot and killed 7-year-old Taylor Hayes. Ravenell sued Baltimore County Police on behalf of the young son of Korryn Gaines, the Randallstown woman killed by officers during a barricade.

The prosecution’s case centered on the words of Richard Byrd; he testified over three days. A Jamaican national who moved to Maryland, Byrd is serving 26 years in federal prison on drug conspiracy charges. He was working for the government when prosecutors secretly recorded a conversation he had with Treem and Gordon in an Arizona jail.

In testimony this month, the convicted kingpin claimed he delivered bags of cash to Ravenell, including money to invest in a Maryland casino development. Defense lawyers hammered on Byrd’s credibility, with one attorney calling him “the least credible witness in the history of the federal courts.”

Federal prosecutors accused Treem of obstructing justice for sending a federal judge a misleading letter about the case, particularly about the relationship between Ravenell and Byrd. Treem’s defense attorney shot back at prosecutors for nitpicking the letter, arguing Treem acted not with dishonesty but an “imperfect memory.”

Treem built a distinguished reputation over five decades as an attorney. A partner at the Brown, Goldstein & Levy firm, his career traces to the 1960s when he worked as a U.S. Department of Justice lawyer fighting for voting rights. He’s known for not shying from tough cases; he represented Lee Boyd Malvo, the teen convicted of murder for the D.C. sniper attacks.

“A verdict of ‘not guilty’ will not only be a verdict for Josh Treem, but it will be a verdict for all whose liberty the government seeks to take,” his defense attorney told the jury.

The third defendant, Gordon, works as an investigator for law firms and the federal public defender. He’s investigated wrongful convictions for the nonprofit Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project.