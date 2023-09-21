Baltimore driver arrested in reported stolen vehicle

Sep. 21—CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore woman was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday evening on Park Street when Cumberland Police determined she was wanted in Washington County and that her vehicle was reported as stolen in Baltimore, according to Cumberland Police.

Shawna Lee Hamlette, 31, was also found in possession of a Percocet pill when she was taken into custody before being jailed on a detainer from Washington County and bond of $2,500 relating to charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and theft from $1,000 to $1,500, police said.

Hamlette remained jailed Thursday, pending her next court appearance.