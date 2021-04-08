Baltimore ends war on drugs with plot line straight from The Wire

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graig Graziosi
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Baltimore Prosecutor-Travel (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Baltimore Prosecutor-Travel (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Last year, the city of Baltimore took a novel approach to fighting low-level crime: it stopped.

In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus through the city's prisons, Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced the city would no longer prosecute low-level crimes, like prostitution, outdoor alcohol consumption, drug possession, and minor traffic infractions, among others.

The plan appeared to mirror a plot line in HBO's acclaimed crime series, The Wire, which portrayed the gritty and often desperate lives of police, criminals, and the public living and working on the city's streets.

In the show's third season, the Baltimore PD designates a neighbourhood in the city as a prosecution-free zone for drug use and possession, which comes to be known as "Hamsterdam".

Despite the series' gritty realism – provided by creator and former Baltimore Sun journalist David Simon's exhaustive time embedded with police and the communities they patrolled – The Wire is still a work of fiction. Could such a project actually achieve a positive change in the city?

Read more

It appears so.

According to data provided by Ms Mosby, the change in policing resulted in a marked drop in incarcerations. That is to be expected.

What surprised many people – including Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison – was that the reduction in low-level prosecutions appears to have triggered a decline in nearly all categories of crime in the city.

“The officers told me they did not agree with that paradigm shift,” Mr Harrison told The Washington Post.

He expected crime to rise. But it did not.

Property crime dropped 36 per cent, and there were 13 fewer homicides in the city than in the previous year. There were 20 per cent fewer individuals who entered prison over the year long span, and 39 per cent fewer people who entered the city's criminal justice system in one way or the other.

Mr Harrison could not deny the data.

“It continued to go down through 2020. As a practitioner, as an academic, I can say there’s a correlation between the fact that we stopped making these arrests and crime did not go up,” he said.

As violent crime skyrocketed in cities across the nation, those crimes in Baltimore – a city that is still among the most violent in the country – did not.

After a year of falling crime, Ms Mosby announced on Friday that the changes to Baltimore's policing – called The Covid Criminal Justice Policies – would be implemented permanently.

“A year ago, we underwent an experiment in Baltimore,” Ms Mosby said in an interview. “What we learned in that year, and it’s so incredibly exciting, is there’s no public safety value in prosecuting these low-level offences. These low-level offences were being, and have been, discriminately enforced against Black and Brown people.”

As a result, she said the changes would stay.

“The era of ‘tough on crime’ prosecutors is over in Baltimore,” Ms Mosby said. “We have to rebuild the community’s trust in the criminal justice system and that’s what we will do, so we can focus on violent crime.”

Ms Mosby said Baltimore police would instead focus on drug trafficking and violent criminals, and would work in tandem with a nonprofit, Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc, to address mental health issues, people struggling with drug addiction, and homelessness.

Kobi Little, the head of the city's NAACP chapter, said during a press conference that the move was recognition of decades of heavy handed policing causing more problems than it solved.

“We want to see more elected officials stand up on these issues,” he said.

With the programme permanently in place in Baltimore, the question now is whether or not it will be – or can be – replicated in other cities across the US.

Like Ms Mosby, prosecutors around the country worked to thin out the crowds in prisons in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus among inmate populations. Both Boston and Seattle implemented similar policies regarding low level crime, and in certain parts of California in and around Los Angeles, prosecutors have stopped taking low-level drug offenders to court.

While it's currently unclear if prosecutors will continue those policies once the pandemic has been brought under control, some recently elected prosecutors have vowed their pullback on low-level crimes will remain permanent.

Cook County's State Attorney Kim Foxx has already reduced penalties for minor offences and worked to funnel some individuals facing drug charges into treatment programmes rather than jail.

She ran on a platform of reforming the criminal justice system in a way to stop the disproportionate focus on people of colour and mentally ill individuals.

Jose Garza, the newly elected district attorney of Travis County, where Austin, Texas is located, said he was also going to turn his focus away from prosecuting low level drug offences.

"We also know that those kind of offences are one of the greatest drivers of racial disparities in our criminal justice system," Mr Garza told NPR. "So we have made clear that when we take office we will end the prosecution of low-level drug offences."

They may just be the start of a broader wave of prosecutors turning away from minor crime policing, particularly now that Baltimore's data can serve as a precedent.

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

    South Korea reported 700 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily figure since early January, and the Prime Minister reiterated warnings on Thursday that new social distancing rules would likely be needed. Wednesday's tally compares with an average of 477 cases last week, according to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency and will fuel fears that the country may be facing a fourth wave of infections. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a government meeting a new wave of infections could disrupt South Korea's vaccination programme which has been suffering delays as the international vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX struggles to provide promised doses on time.

  • Trae Young leads hot-shooting Hawks past Pelicans, 123-107

    Trae Young scored 30 points and helped lead a third-quarter 3-point barrage as the surging Atlanta Hawks beat Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 123-107 on Tuesday night. The Hawks sank each of their 11 3-point attempts in the third. “We were just having fun,” Young said.

  • Nikola Jokic's 27 points leads Nuggets past Pistons 134-119

    Nikola Jokic scored 27 points in 27 minutes and the Denver Nuggets spoiled the return of Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee with a 134-119 shellacking of the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Jokic was glad to see Plumlee, his former backup, and Grant, who helped the Nuggets make a deep run in the bubble last season.

  • Lakers build big early lead, cruise past Raptors 110-101

    The Los Angeles Lakers came out with “an angry, nasty defensive disposition,” coach Frank Vogel said, two days after an embarrassing loss to the Clippers. The Lakers made 18 3-pointers, including seven of their first eight attempts, in a 110-101 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. “We had high-quality shots, didn't settle for mid-range, and as a result we hit a high percentage (45%),” Vogel said.

  • NYPD precinct commander shoots self in Queens, sources say

    NEW YORK — The commanding officer of a Queens police precinct shot himself in an apparent suicide Monday, the NYPD confirmed Monday night. Deputy Inspector Denis Mullaney, who commands the 107th Precinct, called the precinct’s executive officer and said he was thinking about killing himself, police sources said. The executive officer immediately called the NYPD’s technical assistance response ...

  • DA wants to dismiss 90 convictions tied to ex-NYPD detective accused of perjury

    “Knowingly and repeatedly framing innocent people obliterates the credibility of any police officer," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

  • Donald Trump finally breaks silence on Matt Gaetz scandal to deny pardon claims

    Gaetz claims sex-trafficking allegations are part of $25m extortion plot

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed A Bunch Of '3D' Blackheads

    What a view!

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed 'Sponge' Blackheads As Far As The Eye Can See

    "You could work on this person all day!"

  • The Latest: NHL's Canucks say 21 players tested positive

    The NHL’s Vancouver Canucks say 25 members of the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 21 players. In a statement attributed to team doctor Jim Bovard and infectious disease doctor Josh Douglas, the Canucks say the COVID-19 cases stem from a variant of the virus that was traced by Vancouver Coastal Health back to one individual contracting it in a public setting. Four staff members also tested positive for the virus, another player is considered a close contact, and the entire team remains in quarantine.

  • Olympic leaders struggle to deal with China's history of human rights abuses

    Regardless of the Biden administration's intention, the debate over boycotting the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing isn't going away.

  • A student loan scam operation was reportedly exposed after the scammer was arrested on cyberstalking charges

    When arresting a man on cyberstalking charges, the FBI discovered a years-long student loan scam operating out of his home.

  • Here's what to do if you can't use or drink your tap water

    Whether it's non-potable or simply not running

  • Lyft President joins Amazon in supporting a higher corporate tax rate to pay for Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan

    Lyft cofounder John Zimmer told CNN that the increased corporate taxes are a "smart investment," becoming one of the first public execs to support it.

  • Canucks say 25 players and coaches have tested positive

    The Vancouver Canucks said 25 players and coaches have tested positive in a COVID-19 outbreak involving a variant of the virus. The team said Wednesday that 21 players, including three from the taxi squad, and four members of the coaching staff have tested positive, and one other player is considered a close contact. All players and staff are in quarantine, and 19 of the 22 players on Vancouver’s active roster were listed on the NHL’s COVID protocol list Wednesday.

  • Charlotte nursing homes see vaccine victory: No COVID deaths in past month

    Less than a dozen outbreaks are active locally in congregate settings. That’s down from 63 just three months ago.

  • Oxfam funding delayed amid fresh sexual exploitation claims

    Oxfam has been temporarily stopped from receiving UK aid funds just weeks after a three-year Government ban was lifted, amid fresh allegations of sexual misconduct by staff. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, last night confirmed he was delaying the resumption of funding after two senior aid workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo were suspended last week. The charity was previously blocked from bidding for UK funds in the wake of the 2018 aid scandal in Haiti, when it was accused of covering up allegations of sexual exploitation by some of its workers based in the country after the 2010 earthquake. The disclosure led to further claims against other UK-aid organisations. Oxfam apologised in the wake of the scandal and in February was said to have undertaken significant reforms by the Charity Commission, paving the way for it begin bidding for aid funding again. However, last week it was rocked by fresh allegations, revealed by The Times, which included claims of sexual exploitation, bullying and mismanagement in the DRC. Confirming that funding would be paused again, a Foreign Office spokesman said: “All organisations bidding for UK aid must meet the high standards of safeguarding required to keep the people they work with safe. “Given the most recent reports which call into question Oxfam’s ability to meet those standards, we will not consider any new funding to Oxfam until the issues have been resolved.” Whitehall sources stressed the pause was not a full-blown suspension, adding that ministers were awaiting further updates on the latest allegations. Oxfam has not resumed bidding for funds again. It follows 24 hours after ministers vowed to withdraw funding from aid charities that failed to meet its safeguarding standards in response to a damning Parliamentary inquiry into sexual abuse int he sector. In a report released last December, the Commons international development committee warned that the issue remained “a scourge” on the international development sector, which had “effectively become the last safe haven for perpetrators”. Sarah Champion, the chair of the committee, told The Telegraph: “Safeguarding needs to be hard wired into all aid projects due to the inherent vulnerability of recipients. I urge the FCDO to proactively look at all aid organisations in receipt of taxpayers’ funds and make sure preventing abuse is at their core.” Oxfam commissioned an external investigation into its DRC office last November but staff are said to have raised concern over the length of the probe. Whistleblowers are reported to have issued “numerous detailed reports” about the situation to national and regional managers and directly to Oxfam’s leadership and safeguarding teams in Oxford. On Tuesday night an Oxfam spokesman said: “The steps we are taking in the Democratic Republic of Congo reflect our commitment to tackle abuses of power. We are aware of the FCDO statement and are seeking further information. The Charity Commission and FCDO have been notified appropriately and we will continue to keep them informed as the investigation concludes its work.”

  • 2 women found dead in popular New Jersey restaurant

    The deaths of two women found dead in a popular restaurant are believed to be connected to a death investigation outside a car rental nearby.

  • Michigan man who wore prosthetic face masks pleads guilty in $125K casino fraud scheme

    While wearing prosthetic face masks, John Colletti was able to swindle more than $125K from unsuspecting gamblers in Michigan and Kansas.

  • Mitch McConnell retracts his demand that corporations 'stay out of politics' amid outrage over Georgia's voting law

    "I didn't say that very artfully yesterday," the Kentucky Republican told reporters. "They're certainly entitled to be involved in politics."