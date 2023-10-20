Baltimore firefighter dead, several others injured battling rowhome blaze

One firefighter in Baltimore is dead and four others are injured following a multi-rowhome fire late Thursday.

Firefighters were battling a multi-home fire on Thursday in the northwestern section of the city where the firefighter died and others sustained varying degrees of burns, officials said during a press conference at Baltimore's Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical System.

“Tonight, it is with a heavy heart that I must announce one member has tragically perished as a result of his injuries,” Baltimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace said.

He declined to name the firefighter who died, saying familial notification is pending. The injured firefighters are receiving medical treatment.

Baltimore Fire Department Director of Communications Kevin Cartwright didn't immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment on Friday.

Wallace said the fire "appeared to rapidly grow in intensity" not long after firefighters arrived on scene. No civilian injuries were reported.

Rowhomes engulfed in flames

Local news in Baltimore broadcast footage that showed several rowhouses in flames with some structures collapsing and black smoke exiting the homes. Fire officials said the 2-alarm fire started just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Investigators haven't determined how the fire intensified quickly.

“What I can tell you is, we attacked this fire like we attack many fires,” Wallace said.

Dozens of first responders gathered outside of the medical center for hours before officials publicly confirmed the firefight's death. Many later accompanied a Baltimore Fire Department ambulance in a slow procession through downtown.

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby released a statement Thursday night saying the city is grieving the firefighter's death and hoping for others to recover.

"The firefighter we lost tonight will be remembered as a hero in this city," he wrote.

Contributing: Associated Press.

