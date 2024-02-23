Baltimore’s ghost gun settlement raises hope in deterring crime across Maryland

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A recent $1.2 million lawsuit settled between the City of Baltimore and a major ghost gun manufacturing company, Polymer 80, will also prevent the company from selling to Maryland residents.

Advocates and leaders across the state are applauding the settlement, and are looking forward to the impact this could have on curbing crime in their local jurisdiction.

Keith Turner, founder of No Black on Black Crime Movement, said he was “elated.”

Maryland, DC boys arrested in carjackings; loaded ghost guns recovered

“I needed that. We needed that as a stepping stone to stop so much crime right now,” he said.

Police say ghost guns across Maryland have contributed to a lot of crime. Last year, the Baltimore Police Department seized 462 ghost guns and in Prince George’s County, 228 of the guns seized last year were manufactured by Polymer 80.

Leaders like Prince George’s County councilmember At-Large, Calvin Hawkins, tells DC News Now that this lawsuit preventing Maryland residents from purchasing ghost guns will have an impact on crime, especially in the county.

“This is a step we know now that someone cannot stay at his or her home and order a piece or retired ghost gun then our law enforcement would have a better tracking measure knowing what’s in our community,” Hawkins said.

The settled lawsuit, announced on Wednesday, also prevents Polymer 80 from advertising across Maryland.

Supreme Court allows ghost gun regulations to stay amid crime spike

“[With Maryland] being so heavy with ghost guns, it’s definitely going to help a lot,” Turner said. “Now we still have to get the guns that’s left out on the streets, off the streets.”

Some hope it’s going to take everyone to help create safer communities.

“We have to make the commitment that we’re going to be our brothers and sisters keepers and say in our communities enough is enough,” said Hawkins.

DC News Now reached out to Polymer 80 for comment but did hear back in time for publication.

