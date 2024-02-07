Baltimore judge gives life sentence to man convicted of killing 13-year-old girl fundraising for dance team

The man convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of a 13-year-old girl fundraising in East Baltimore for a dance team was sentenced Tuesday to life plus 35 years in prison.

Tavon Battle, 36, was charged in November 2022 with killing Kelsey Washington, 13, earlier that month. Police wrote in charging documents that Washington was not Battle’s intended target. He also was accused of shooting a man who was wounded and survived.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said in a statement Tuesday that the “lengthy” sentence “ensures this defendant will never be free to walk our streets again.”

“It still cannot bring back Kelsey Washington, whose life was taken from her family and community at just 13 years of age,” Bates said. “This case is a painful reminder of what is at stake when gun violence takes hold of a city, and we must do everything in our power to eliminate it.”

A spokeswoman for Bates’ office, Emily Witty, said the sentence of life plus 35 years included a stipulation that the first ten years of the sentence not be eligible for parole. He was found guilty in November in Baltimore Circuit Court of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to online court records.

Battle’s attorney, Jason Silverstein, did not respond immediately to a voicemail and email seeking comment Wednesday.

Then-Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in 2022 that Washington was struck in the head when a shooter opened fire into a large crowd near Fayette Liquor Plus, at the corner of East Fayette and North Caroline streets. He added that the shooter fired into a vehicle, “probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle,” but shot a young person standing outside nearby, “minding her business.”

A GoFundMe page raising money for Kelsey’s funeral arrangements included a note said to be from Kelsey’s mother. It said that Kelsey was “beautiful, respectful, humble, outgoing, loving, caring and a leader. Kelsey always danced to the beat of her own drum.”

“Kelsey didn’t deserve this at all,” the GoFundMe said.

A note sent to the organizer was not immediately returned Wednesday and attempts to reach her family were unsuccessful.

Witty from the State’s Attorney’s Office said two family members attended Tuesday’s sentencing but did not speak.

Battle was released from federal custody less than two weeks before the shooting that left Washington dead, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. He was released on probation at that time, following a state prison term for a 2013 armed robbery case, state corrections spokesman Mark Vernarelli said in 2022.