Baltimore judge to hear arguments in case of arsonist who received controversial plea deal

A Baltimore judge is slated to hear arguments Thursday in the case of an arsonist whose plea agreement and sentence stirred up criticism of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office.

An 18-count criminal case against Luther Moody Trent for attempted murder and arson was pleaded out to time served in December. His attorney and the prosecutor had agreed upon the terms. Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn accepted the plea and handed down the sentence over objections from two victims in the case.

Trent’s ex-girlfriend, who escaped her burning house the night it was set ablaze, and another victim who was inside voiced their disappointment with the sentence in victim impact statements given during the Dec. 9 Zoom hearing. A third victim didn’t participate.

Thiru Vignarajah, Mosby’s former political challenger, is representing the victims. He filed a motion arguing Phinn erred in accepting the plea with an agreed-upon sentence before hearing from the two victims in attendance and without the third victim having a fair opportunity to give a victim impact statement. That’s when a crime victim tells the court how the defendant’s actions affected their life.

Vignarajah’s argument relies on precedent set by the Court of Special Appeals in Antoine v. State, where the court established that a judge is not supposed to accept a plea with a binding sentence without giving the victim an opportunity to present victim impact evidence. If a judge makes that mistake, the court is supposed to throw out the plea and sentence, Vignarajah argued.

Prosecutors originally backed the plea and sentence citing a lack of evidence against Trent. Now, the state agrees both should be thrown out according to the same law Vignarajah cited.

Allan Rombro, Trent’s attorney, said he and his client disagree, and that the court should honor his plea. He said two of the victims gave “impassioned” impact statements before Phinn issued the sentence.

“The judge did exactly what she was supposed to do,” Rombro said over the phone.

Nine and a half years of Trent’s sentence are suspended, meaning that a judge could send him back to prison if he breaks the conditions of his release. He is required to complete three years of supervised probation as well as an anger management program and to stay away from his victims.

Vignarajah wrote that the sentence was “unconscionably lenient.”

In the early morning May 21, Trent set fire to a house in the 1900 block of Linden Ave. His ex-girlfriend and two other people were inside.

Flames burned through the back deck and the fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage to the house, according to police reports.

Baltimore Police Detective Kyle Kruesi wrote that when he arrived at the scene, a man walked up wearing glasses, no shirt, dark jeans and white shoes. The man identified himself as Trey Johnson and claimed his cousin lived in the house. Johnson became anxious after talking to police for a few minutes and drove away in two-door black Honda Accord.

The people inside the house told police the cousin had moved out months ago and Trent’s ex-girlfriend mentioned that he had threatened her. She had taken out a peace order against him in March after breaking up with him. After running Trent’s name through databases, Kruesi said he determined it was Trent who had come to the scene claiming to be Trey Johnson.

Police found a neighbor whose surveillance camera captured a black two-door Honda Accord driving past the house and slowly circling the block moments after the fire started, according to charging documents. Another neighbor’s camera captured a shirtless man in dark jeans and white shoes running from the house with a red gas can, police wrote. Moments later, the camera captured the black two-door Honda driving away.

Because the back deck collapsed from the fire, however, a police dog was unable to identify accelerants, police wrote.

“Can I just inquire why the state is coming in with a suspended sentence on an arson?” Phinn asked before handing down the sentence.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jerry Jones told Phinn said there was only so much they could prove with the available evidence. He said forensic evidence wasn’t able to establish the cause of the fire and that there was no eyewitness to identify the perpetrator.

“It is a circumstantial case, and the state is concerned that given these facts it is possible a jury comes back not guilty,” Jones told the judge.

Assistant State’s Attorney Michele Lambert replaced Jones on the case, which became a flashpoint in the election for state’s attorney, in part, by chance.

Defense attorney Roya Hanna, who’s challenging Mosby in the June primary, happened to tune into the video hearing while waiting for her client’s case to be called. She called a news conference to bring attention to the case and reached out to Vignarajah, a former prosecutor and defense lawyer who stepped up to help the victims.

“These amazing women are fighting to rectify this miscarriage of justice and to make sure this never happens again,” Hanna said in an interview. “The State’s Attorney’s Office’s unwillingness to hold violent offenders accountable and to support victims must stop.”

Ivan Bates, a defense attorney who’s challenging Mosby for a second time, called his own news conference to weigh in on the case.

“Women across the city, including the victims of this specific crime, have to live knowing that their city is not working to protect them in their most vulnerable moments,” Bates told The Sun. “This is a dangerous precedent that only encourages violence, especially intimate partner violence.”