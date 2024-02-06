Baltimore judge ‘repeatedly’ touched an attorney without her consent, commission says

A Baltimore District Court judge repeatedly touched a female lawyer without her consent after a professional event last year, according to a state commission that investigates judicial misconduct.

The Maryland Commission on Judicial Disabilities, which investigates complaints against judges and can recommend discipline to the Supreme Court of Maryland, found District Judge Kevin M. Wilson made unwanted advances on an attorney following a Bar Association of Baltimore City Young Lawyers Division event.

“Judge Wilson engaged in behavior unbecoming of an officer of the court and in direct contravention of a judge’s responsibility to promote confidence in the Judiciary and to maintain the dignity of judicial office,” the commission wrote in a document outlining its investigation, which was first reported by The Daily Record.

Wilson and the female attorney talked at the May 18 event then later sat at a table in a different part of the Baltimore venue with another District Court judge and other attorneys, according to the commission.

The woman said she felt Wilson’s hand touch her leg “in an up and down movement.” Two other attorneys witnessed this and one reported telling the judge to stop. Then, the woman “felt Judge Wilson place his hand back on her leg and move it under her skirt and touch her buttocks.” She then left the table and the venue, the commission wrote.

Wilson “genuinely believed,” according to a response to the allegations from his attorneys, that the two were engaged in “reciprocal flirtatious behavior between two consenting adults” throughout the evening. The judge admitted he touched the attorney’s leg at dinner at the Maryland Club’s Charles Street Grill following the event but denied touching her buttocks. He also denied that other attendees told him to stop touching the woman.

“Judge Wilson realizes and acknowledges that his honest belief was incorrect, and his touching made her uncomfortable, which he sincerely apologizes for and deeply regrets,” his attorneys wrote in their response to the commission.

The judge began “voluntarily” meeting with a counselor in August to “improve his interpersonal skills, better recognize power dynamics, and avoid similar situations in the future,” according to the response.

Wilson began his law career as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Baltimore City in 2000. In 2013, then-Gov. Martin O’Malley appointed him as an Associate Judge for the District Court for Baltimore City.

The commission will conduct a public hearing on the allegations against Wilson on May 20 and May 21 at the Appellate Court of Maryland in Annapolis.

The Maryland Constitution grants the commission the power to issue a reprimand, enter into a diversion agreement with a judge or “recommend to the Supreme Court of Maryland the removal, censure, or other appropriate disciplining of a judge or, in an appropriate case, retirement,” according to the commission’s website.

In response to questions about what specific discipline Wilson could face if he is found to have committed “sanctionable conduct,” a commission staffer referred a reporter to the website.