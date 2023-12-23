Baltimore light rail services slated to resume Saturday
Nearly two weeks after light rail service was suspended for inspections and repairs, transit officials say it will resume.
In 2013, Elon Musk published a white paper that teased the idea of zipping from Los Angeles to San Francisco in just 35 minutes through a vacuum-sealed tube -- a system he called hyperloop. The idea “originated out of his hatred for California’s proposed high-speed rail system,” according to his biographer Ashlee Vance. Ten years later, the most high-profile startup that tried to follow in Musk’s footsteps -- Hyperloop One -- is closing its doors.
DiSandro will reportedly be allowed back on the Eagles' sideline in the postseason.
Minor was a two-sport star at Oklahoma and was chosen in both the MLB and NBA drafts in 1996.
President Biden's approval rating keeps falling, even as inflation markedly improves.
Experts warn parents about the dangers of button batteries, musical greeting cards and more.
More than 68,000 five-star reviewers can't be wrong.
Mothers often take on the labor of the holidays, yet are often left holding an empty stocking. What to know.
Intuit is shutting down its popular Mint app in 2024. Engadget tested a bunch of popular alternatives. Here are our favorites.
The crypto world is predicting another boom in 2024 as the industry frees itself from problems of the past. But it also faces plenty of potential risks.
Stocks have had a strange week as the indexes approach record highs. But the last 30 years of stock market history show these events aren't so odd, after all.
Calling all last-minute shoppers! It's not too late to bring home a timeless gift that wows.
Yahoo Life chatted with a Rockette backstage at Manhattan’s Radio City Music Hall to learn more about the hard work and athleticism that goes into bringing this holiday tradition to the stage.
We've picked the best meal delivery service for every taste.
It seems every time a dog-themed memecoin like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB) goes mainstream, another one lurks in the shadows, waiting to pounce on its very own hype train. The value of the newest such memecoin Bonk (BONK), a Shiba Inu-themed Solana token, has increased by over 400% on the month, according to CoinMarketCap data. The hype for the token and Solana Saga phone skyrocketed last week, after owners of that phone found out they could claim 30 million BONK tokens, worth roughly $560 at the time of publication.
President Biden says that he recently took a Porsche up to 171 mph on the Secret Service’s private test track.
As the 2023 stock market rally reached levels few predicted, short sellers lost billions on their bets against the market.
Another weekly drop put the rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage at 6.67%, marking the eighth consecutive decline.
A woman in a blue tracksuit is on the floor of a bright asylum-like room, stretching in a pigeon yoga pose when she turns to the stranger she plans to live with for 100 days. The two contestants in MrBeast’s newest video, Suzie Taylor and Bailey Stanfield, have been cohabitating for nearly three weeks at this point, isolated from the rest of the world.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apple reportedly scrambles to update Watch software to avoid retail ban, In 2023, Cruise’s robotaxi dreams took a necessary hiatus, Volkswagen is returning to physical buttons instead of touch controls.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 16. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.