Baltimore man, 25, shot to death while installing solar panels Wednesday in Washington

A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed Wednesday while installing solar panels in Southeast Washington, D.C., police said Thursday.

Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a shooting at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Call Place in Marshall Heights and discovered Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics took Wolf to a hospital where he was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts.

Police on Thursday released a photo and video footage of a suspect in Wolf’s killing, captured from a surveillance camera.

Wolf was a counselor at Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp for children with cancer and blood disorders in New York’s Catskill Mountains.

Camp Simcha published a Facebook post Thursday about Wolf’s death, praising his “chesed,” a Hebrew word sometimes translated as loving kindness, and his dedication to others.

“We are shocked and devastated by this news and extend our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones,” the post said.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, parents, and four siblings, according to an obituary on the Sol Levinson & Bros. funeral home website.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or to submit anonymous information via the department’s tip line by texting 50411.