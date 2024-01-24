Baltimore man arrested for allegedly stabbing girlfriend’s 6-year-old son in the back multiple times

A Baltimore man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend’s young son earlier this week has been arrested and charged, authorities said Wednesday morning.

Alan Geslicki, 32, is a suspect in the “brutal stabbing death of 6-year-old Seron O’Neal,” the Baltimore Police Department said. He was arrested shortly after the alleged crime and charged with first-degree murder.

Geslicki allegedly stabbed the child at the boy’s home in the southwest neighborhood of Morrell Park on Tuesday.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds to the back, but was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott took to social media late Tuesday evening to express outrage at the “absolutely horrific, unthinkable act.”

“I’m devastated by this, and my heart is with the loved ones of this poor child tonight,” Scott wrote on X. “The person who did this deserves every bit of accountability they will face.”

Geslicki was arrested in Baltimore’s Southwest District “shortly after the murder,” police said Wednesday.

He was nabbed “during a vehicle stop and a short foot pursuit that ended in the 100 block of South Carrolton Avenue” and then transported to the Baltimore Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder.

It’s not immediately clear if the boy’s mother was present at the time of the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.