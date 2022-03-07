Baltimore man arrested, charged with robbery after a Hanover home invasion

The Hanover Borough Police Department arrested Carlos Alexander, 19, of Baltimore, following a home invasion robbery that occurred in Hanover on Sunday, March 6, shortly before midnight.

After hearing a male outside his home in the 200 block of Centennial Avenue, the homeowner, a 36-year-old Hanover man, went out to investigate.

The resident learned that Alexander was trying to get home and offered to let him use his phone to call for a ride.

After several minutes, Alexander was unsuccessful in obtaining a ride and refused to return the phone to the resident, who then became a victim as a physical altercation occurred over getting his phone back.

Alexander then forced his way into the victim’s home and demanded the victim’s car keys, according to the Hanover Borough Police Department news release.

The keys were turned over to Alexander, who fled in the victim’s car. The victim received minor injuries from the assault and declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.

The stolen vehicle was observed later that evening in Penn Township and was stopped by police in the 1800 block of the Baltimore Pike. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Alexander was charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, burglary, simple assault, and receiving stolen property. He was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Department for further disposition.

The Hanover Borough Police Department is asking anyone who might have witnessed the incident or who may have knowledge of the incident to call 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.

