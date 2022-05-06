Baltimore man arrested in Edgewood bank robbery

May 6—Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division charged a Baltimore man Wednesday night in connection with a bank robbery earlier in the day.

Charles Jerrod Blanding Jr, 32, of Baltimore, who also goes by the name Mosiah Fit 1st, was charged with armed robbery of Truist Bank, in the 1000 block of Gateway Road in Edgewood, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office, shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct responded to the bank for a reported robbery. When they arrived, deputies were informed that a man entered the bank, approached bank employees, pointed a handgun and demanded money, according to the sheriff's office. The man fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Sheriff's deputies and Maryland State Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack canvassed the area, with assistance from a K9 unit and the Sheriff's Office Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems unit, searching for witnesses and video evidence.

When the deputies and a community member located a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Swallow Crest Court, a perimeter was established, including road closures.

The vehicle's windows were heavily tinted. The Harford County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team attempted to contact the occupants of the vehicle and after several requests, Blanding got out and was taken into custody, according to the news release. No one else was found in the vehicle, and there were no injuries reported.

Detectives found evidence linking Blanding to the robbery in the vehicle. He was charged with using a firearm in commission of a felony and transporting a handgun in a vehicle, authorities said.

Blanding appeared before a District Court commissioner Thursday and is being held without bail. Kyle Andersen, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said there is no evidence yet linking Blanding to a bank robbery in Abingdon last week.