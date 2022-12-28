Baltimore man arrested in Interstate 68 stop

Dec. 28—CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man remained jailed Wednesday following his arrest stemming from a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 68 at the 50-mile marker made by an Allegany County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Police arrested Gregory Augusta James III, 32, of Baltimore, during the 2:38 p.m. Tuesday stop in which a drug scan of the vehicle was conducted by a K-9 unit of the Maryland State Police.

A search allegedly led to discovery of fentanyl and crack cocaine that were hidden in a compartment of a household cleaning container found inside the vehicle, police said.

James was taken into custody on narcotics distribution and possession charges before being jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center.