Baltimore man arrested for rape in Parkville was targeting a member of transgender community, police say

A 22-year-old Baltimore man was arrested Sunday by Baltimore County officers for alleged rape, assault and armed robbery.

The suspect is accused of targeting a member of the transgender community though a dating app, police said, and committed a sexual assault in the 3000 block of Putty Hill Avenuve in Parkville around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

He is charged with first-degree rape and assault, armed robbery and five misdemeanors and is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, according to court records.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-887-2223.