Baltimore man charged in Aug. 2 homicide in Edgewood

Aug. 16—The Harford County Sheriff's Office has charged a Baltimore man with first- and second-degree murder, and first- and second-degree assault, in the Aug. 2 death of Tyrell Orlando Polley of Edgewood.

Michael Anthony Brown Jr., 37, of Brooklyn, is accused of shooting Polley, 33, several times in the upper body, according to a news release Tuesday from the sheriff's office. Patrol deputies initially responded to a call for a person in cardiac arrest but when they arrived, they found Polley dead inside his home in the 600 block of Longwood Court in Edgewood, with gunshot wounds, the release said.

The investigation was carried out by detectives and crime scene investigators with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division. Using technology and traditional law enforcement techniques, detectives identified Brown as the person responsible for Polley's death, the release said.

A warrant for Brown's arrest was issued Tuesday. Brown was already in custody at the Baltimore County Detention Center on unrelated charges including grand theft auto, identity fraud and theft.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to contact Det. Kevin Smith, with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3576. Those who wish to remain anonymous, may report their information through the Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup.

Originally Published: Aug 16, 2023 at 4:28 pm