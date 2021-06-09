Baltimore man charged with hate crime after rampage against Asian store owners

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maroosha Muzaffar
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Two Asian American sisters were beaten with a cinder block at a West Baltimore liquor store. The man, who went on a rampage destroying two other stores owned by Asian Americans, has been charged with hate crime, including attempted murder&lt;/p&gt; ( WMAR-2 News/ Screengrab)

Two Asian American sisters were beaten with a cinder block at a West Baltimore liquor store. The man, who went on a rampage destroying two other stores owned by Asian Americans, has been charged with hate crime, including attempted murder

( WMAR-2 News/ Screengrab)

A 50-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with hate crime and attempted murder after he went on a rampage destroying liquor stores owned by Asian Americans.

Daryl Doles, who hit two Korean sisters in the head with a cinder block, has been indicted by a grand jury and charged on 22 counts, including four of attempted murder and nine related to acts of hate crime, the prosecutors said.

Mr Doles went on a destructive and hate-filled rampage on 2 May in Baltimore.

State attorney Marilyn Mosby told the media: “This crime shocked the conscience of everyone in Baltimore. Today’s indictment shows that hate has no home in our city. We commend the victims for their courage and look forward to delivering justice.”

According to the prosecutors, Mr Doles was denied entry to one business owned by Asian Americans because he refused to wear a mask, which is a Covid-19 safety protocol. He went on to destroy a $1000 lottery machine installed in the store.

He returned to the Linden Discount Liquors and attacked a security guard following which the owner had to control the situation. Mr Doles soon fled the spot and went into another store, 40/40 Liquors, also owned by Asian Americans. In the second store, he destroyed wine bottles on display.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the owner of the store told Mr Doles not to return to the store and he replied with: “F–k Chinese!”

He then went to a third store, Wonder Land Liquors, and targeted two Asian-American sisters, Hy-Shin Williams, 67, and Hye-Kyong Yun, 66, and hit them with a cinder block. His actions were caught on a surveillance camera. He hit them in the head repeatedly till they were covered in blood.

Mr Doles was arrested six blocks away from the store.

Court documents show that when Mr Doles was asked why he attacked the sisters, he said: “She shouldn’t have came out.”

“They f****d your country up, but you still love them. F**k outta here. I won’t eat s**t out their motherf*****g stores… I’ll order out before I eat that motherf*****g food.”

The two sisters are still battling headaches and dizziness, prosecutors said. They had to be hospitalised after the attack.

Mr Doles faces two life sentences plus 65 years if convicted on all charges. His attorney Staci Pipkin told the media that he has battled addiction and mental health issues throughout his life. She also accused Mr Mosby of seeking more serious charges due to media attention in the case.

“Unfortunately, we have seen that office overcharge cases on a regular basis simply because they want press attention,” Ms Pipkin said.

Mr Doles, meanwhile, remains in custody without bail.

Read More

Police: Suspected Baltimore gang leader dead after standoff

Suspected Baltimore gang leader shoots himself during stand-off with police in Atlanta, authorities say

Foundation to spend $1.3B to vaccinate Africans for COVID

Recommended Stories

  • Man indicted in hate crime attack on 2 Korean American women inside store

    The Baltimore City State's Attorney’s Office indicted a man for an attack on two Korean Asian women inside their business, which includes nine counts of a hate crime.

  • Meet Grace, the healthcare robot COVID-19 created

    The Hong Kong team behind celebrity humanoid robot Sophia is launching a new prototype, Grace, targeted at the healthcare market and designed to interact with the elderly and those isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dressed in a blue nurse's uniform, Grace has Asian features, collar-length brown hair and a thermal camera in her chest to take your temperature and measure your responsiveness. "I can visit with people and brighten their day with social stimulation ... but can also do talk therapy, take bio readings and help healthcare providers," Grace told Reuters as she stood next to her "sister", Sophia, in creator Hanson Robotics' Hong Kong workshop.

  • Biden to confer with Europe allies, confront Putin

    Joe Biden is heading to Europe for his first international trip as president to strategize with G7 democracies and other NATO allies before confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin about global issues during a meeting in Geneva. (June 7)

  • US on pace to miss July 4th vaccination goal

    At its current pace, the United States is expected to reach 68% of adults partially vaccinated by Independence Day, falling short of Pres. Biden’s goal of 70%.

  • Meghan Markle’s New Book Includes a Subtle Nod to Her Baby Daughter, Lili

    Blink and you'll miss it.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. IRS chief asks Congress for authority to collect cryptocurrency transfer data

    U.S. Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig said on Tuesday that Congress needs to provide clear statutory authority for the tax agency to collect information on cryptocurrency transfers valued at over $10,000 that largely go unreported. "I think we need congressional authority," Rettig said in testimony to the Senate Finance Committee. "We get challenged frequently, and to have a clear dictate from Congress on the authority for us to collect that information is critical."

  • Carnival Corp cruises to restart from U.S. ports in July

    Carnival Corp will restart its namesake cruise line trips from U.S. ports this summer for fully vaccinated guests, the company said on Monday. Peer Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd also said it would add more trips from multiple U.S. ports, including starting a trip from the West Coast. Carnival said it would require guests to have received the COVID-19 vaccine 14 days prior to the cruise and have proof of vaccination.

  • It's looking less likely the U.S. will hit Biden's July 4 vaccine goal

    It's looking less likely the U.S. will hit Biden's July 4 vaccine goal

  • AOC calls Kamala Harris ‘disappointing’ for telling immigrants: ‘Do not come’

    ‘Seeking asylum at any US border is a 100 per cent legal method of arrival,’ Democrat says

  • Who is Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Mexican president who met with Kamala Harris today?

    Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador meets with Harris Tuesday as she leads efforts to stem illegal immigration at the southern border.

  • Mom arrested in son’s death — after another woman said he was her son, Vegas cops say

    His mom was arrested in Denver, authorities said.

  • NBA star shares video of his little brother being robbed at gunpoint

    The NBA star said there should be fewer guns in the hands of Americans

  • Should morality inform foreign policy?

    When it comes to America's feud with China, sentiment-driven behavior won't improve things

  • Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul punch stats revealed

    The YouTube star went the distance against the legendary boxer over eight rounds

  • U.S. Senate passes bill to address China tech threat

    The U.S. Senate has passed a bill aimed at boosting the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology.The Senate voted on Tuesday 68 to 32 to pass the sweeping new legislation which authorises spending around $190 billion to strengthen U.S. technology and research.The desire to take a hardline approach to Beijing is one of the few issues which unites the deeply divided U.S. congress.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was a co-sponsor of the legislation."Around the globe authoritarian governments believe that squabbling democracies like ours can't unite around national priorities. They believe that democracy itself is a relic of the past, and by beating us to emerging technologies they, many of them autocracies, will be able to research, reshape the the world in their own image. Well let me tell you something. I believe they are wrong."The legislation is both about investing in U.S. companies and confronting China's influence.It includes spending $54 billion to increase U.S. production and research into semiconductors and telecommunications equipment.That covers billions of dollars worth of spending on chips used by automakers.There are also measures aimed at curbing China's own tech sector, including a provision banning federal employees from downloading the social media app TikTok on their government devices.In addition to this, the bill bans the purchase of drones manufactured and sold by companies backed by the Chinese government.The wide-ranging legislation aims to counter Beijing's influence on the global stage by working with allies and increasing U.S. involvement in international organizations.U.S. President Joe Biden has thrown his weight behind the legislation, saying:"We are in a competition to win the 21st century, and the starting gun has gone off ... We cannot risk falling behind."The bill must now pass the House of Representatives before it can be sent to the White House for Biden to sign into law.

  • Man Who Attacked 2 Asian American Women in Baltimore Charged With Hate Crimes

    A man initially charged with aggravated assault for violent attacks on two Korean American sisters in Baltimore last month is now facing hate crimes charges along with attempted murder. The incident: The suspect, identified as Darryl Doles, 50, reportedly ransacked three separate Asian-owned liquor stores in West Baltimore around midnight on May 2. In one of them, he was caught on surveillance using a concrete block to bash the heads of Hy-Shin Williams, 67, and her sister, Hye-kyong Yun, 66, reported CBS Baltimore.

  • Analysis-U.S. defending presidency, not trying to 'save Trump,' in recent legal moves

    President Joe Biden's Justice Department aimed to shield the presidency, not Donald Trump, with its latest action in a defamation case brought by a woman who accuses the former president of raping her, legal experts said. It was one of two cases in recent weeks in which the administration took a stance shielding the Republican Trump or those who served in his administration, angering liberals in Biden's own Democratic Party. On Monday the Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland urged a court to substitute the U.S. government as the defendant in the lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-defamation-lawsuit/u-s-urges-immunity-for-trump-from-rape-accusers-lawsuit-idUSKBN29K2QY brought by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accuses Trump of raping her a quarter century ago and defaming her by denying it while he was president.

  • U.S. Vice President Harris pledges to visit U.S. southern border

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday defended herself from Republican critics who criticized her for making her first international trip to Mexico and Guatemala instead of visiting the U.S. border with Mexico, saying she has visited the border and will do so again. After meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City, Harris told reporters she had "been to the border before and will go again." Harris, who was a U.S. Senator from California starting in 2017 and traveled the country running for president in 2020, did not specify when she last visited the border.

  • As DeSantis takes aim at cruise industry, Republicans step up attacks on longtime allies in corporate America

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's refusal to allow cruise ship operators to require proof of passenger vaccinations reflects a mounting willingness by top Republicans to demonize and defy corporations that have been among the party's closest allies. DeSantis has barred businesses in the state from insisting that customers be vaccinated, calling it a matter of individual liberty. In recent days, the cruise ship industry has splintered into different camps after beginning the year largely unified behind

  • Family torn apart after Honolulu police shoot, kill Black man

    Lindsay Myeni and her South African husband moved to Hawaii, where she grew up, believing it would be safer to raise their two Black children here than in another U.S. state.