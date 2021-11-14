Baltimore man charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, Maryland State Police say

Maryland State Police troopers arrested a 46-year-old Baltimore man last week on child pornography charges, according to a news release from the agency.

Roy Free has been charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of distribution of child pornography, in addition to charges related to the theft of a motor vehicle.

In July, Maryland State Police received a referral from the FBI’s Arkansas Field Office and began investigating Free. Investigators found multiple child pornography files on Free’s social media accounts, according to the Friday news release.

At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, state police officers served a search warrant at Free’s home with assistance from the Baltimore Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations. That’s when they discovered a 2018 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen, according to the release.

Free is being held without bond at the Baltimore City Detention Center. A request for comment from his attorney was not immediately returned Sunday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled in Baltimore District Court for Dec. 14, according to online court records.