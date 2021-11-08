Baltimore man charged with two murders, committed 30 minutes apart

Did a Baltimore man commit two murders, 35 minutes and five miles apart one August evening, using two different weapons? That’s what Baltimore homicide detectives believe after charging 51-year-old Shawn Brewton in both cases.

Police say surveillance video footage and witnesses point to Shawn Brewton gunning down Santiago Loyal, 41, Aug. 11, 2021, in front of a vacant home in the 1200 block of Cliftview Ave. in East Baltimore. Police said they were alerted to the shooting at 7:48 p.m. by ShotSpotter.

But that same night, at 8:25 p.m., police also allege Brewton, along with a second man, Michael Corprew, fatally shot 38-year-old William Smith in the 3500 block of W. Belvedere Ave.

The estimated driving time between the two shooting locations is about 20 minutes, according to Google Maps, meaning Brewton would have gone from one shooting to the other.

Police wrote in charging documents that witnesses at both scenes picked Brewton out of photo lineups, and that cellphone location data puts him at both spots as well.

There appears to be different weapons used, however. Charging documents say there were no bullet casings found at the first scene and that a witness said Brewton used a revolver. At the second scene, police found 9 mm shell casings.

Police offered no motive for the first shooting, though a police spokesperson said that they believe Brewton and Loyal had a dispute. A witness said he and Loyal were dealing drugs in the area, and officers who found Loyal shot on the sidewalk said someone had rifled through his pockets.

Private surveillance video showed a Mazda SUV with a distinctive roof rack and plates registered to Brewton arriving at the time of the murder and fleeing afterward, police say. A second eye witness picked Brewton out of a photo array and knew his first name, according to the charging documents.

On Aug. 16, Brewton was interviewed by detectives and confirmed it was his vehicle in the video footage, police wrote in charging documents, but he was not arrested at that time and the rest of the conversation with detectives is not detailed.

In the second shooting, Brewton and Corprew got involved in a domestic dispute Smith had with his ex-girlfriend, witnesses told police. Corprew’s cellphone location data shows him traveling with Brewton to and from the murder scene, police say.

Police obtained arrests warrants Sept. 21 for the killing of Smith, and he was picked up Oct. 6 and held without bond. Charges in the killing of Loyal were filed Oct. 13.

Detectives had charged Corprew, 47, with another murder years earlier. In 2015, they said witnesses identified him as the person who killed 23-year-old Eladio Bennett in Baltimore’s Woodmere neighborhood.

But Corprew was found not guilty at trial in 2016. He was later arrested for gun possession, a case that was dropped in 2017.

Brewton, meanwhile, pleaded guilty in 2017 to rifle or shotgun possession with a felony conviction, and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Twelve years of the sentence were suspended, however.

Neither Corprew or Brewton have defense attorneys listed in court records.