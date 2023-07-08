UPDATE: Baltimore man in custody in fatal shooting of Johnstown woman, authorities say

Jul. 8—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Baltimore man was taken into police custody Saturday, accused of shooting a woman on Wood Street in Johnstown, authorities said.

Michael Lyles Jr., who is in his 30s, is being charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and related counts, Johnstown police Detective Cory Adams said

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Kandace L. Mervin, 38, was shot dead during a domestic argument with her boyfriend in the 600 block of Wood Street.

Mervin was shot three times, two times in the head, Lees said. She was pronounced dead that the scene at 6:06 a.m.

The domestic dispute started at 4:12 a.m. when Lyles was removed from the residence only to return at 4:51 a.m. and shoot the woman, according to Lees.

Patrol officers took Lyles into custody less than five minutes after the shooting, Adams said.

Police are searching for the weapon.

Johnstown police, fire department and 7th Ward EMS were at the scene.