Baltimore Police: Man dies in shooting in Parkview/Woodbrook, three others injured in incidents elsewhere in city

A man died in Baltimore from gunshot wounds Sunday, police said, and three other people were injured by gunfire.

The Baltimore Police Department wrote on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon that Western District patrol officers heard gunfire and observed people running from the 2900 block of Parkwood Ave. in Parkview/Woodbrook near Druid Hill Park at about 12:30 p.m.

The man was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

Later, at about 3:45 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Luzerne Ave. in McElderry Park and discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the area, police said. They were transported to an area hospital.

At about 3:50 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 block of Homestead St. in Fells Point where they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or the anonymous Metro Crime time line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.