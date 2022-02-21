Baltimore man faces kidnapping charge after brief standoff with FCSO Sunday

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been arrested after a call about a domestic dispute to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office escalated into a barricade situation on Sunday.

Sheriff Alex Lape said deputies were responding to a domestic violence call on the 6000 block of Ohio 158 around 11 a.m. Sunday, after a 911 call reported a man was attacking his wife.

Lape said the wife managed to flee the house, taking seven of eight children with her. Chad Whittington, 46, was left in the house with the last child. Lape said the SWAT team got set up and negotiators began communicating with Whittington.

He eventually left the house with minor resistance, and no injuries were reported. Whittington is currently in the Fairfield County Jail and has been charged with one count of kidnapping, a felony.

Lape added it is unclear if the child was treated as a hostage, but because of the situation, it was evident the deputies on scene needed to rescue the child and keep Whittington separated from them.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Baltimore man faces kidnapping charge after Sunday standoff with FCSO