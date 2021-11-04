Baltimore man freed from prison 17 years after wrongful conviction for murder

After almost 17 years behind bars for a murder officials now admit he never committed, David Morris walked out Thursday a free man.

Morris, 53, was convicted in 2005, when he was just 18, and sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Mustafa Carter, who was shot three times in the head. Police alleged that an associate robbed and killed Carter and Morris served as the lookout; Morris was charged with felony murder under a Maryland state rule that allows that charge for anyone involved in a felony resulting in death.

No physical evidence ever tied Morris to the shooting and tests for gunshot residue on his hands came back negative.

Baltimore police were given “seemingly credible information” about an alternative suspect, but never presented the evidence to the defense, according to the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project, which brought Morris’ case before the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit.

The only evidence that linked Morris and Carter was the testimony of a driver, identified only as KL, who claimed he had seen Morris at the crime scene. During the trial, though, KL could not identify Morris as the alleged gunman.

“This case exemplifies the deeply damaging nature of the historical failures of the criminal justice system and our duty as prosecutors to address the wrongs of the past,” Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement Wednesday.

“On behalf of the State, let me extend my sincerest apologies to Mr. Morris and his family for the unspeakable trauma inflicted upon him as a result of this wrongful conviction. To the family of Mr. Carter, we will continue to use everything in our arsenal to find your son’s killers. Our support networks stand ready to help everyone involved through their long and necessary journey of healing.”